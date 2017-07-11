Axion to show how manufacturers can turn waste into wealth

Axion Consulting, a recovery specialist, and Stopford Energy and Environment, a consultancy, have launched a Resource Recovery and Re-use service for manufacturers to identify valuable waste resources in their process by-products.

The service will offer advice from feasibility studies to designing and commissioning processes to recover value.

Richard McKinlay, Axion Head of Engineering, said: “The primary driver for clients is the financial benefit, yet many firms may be unaware of the value of materials in the waste they produce that is simply disposed of to landfill, without exploring more sustainable alternatives.

× Expand Peter Stokes Axion lab.

“What we’re offering is a consultation service that can help manufacturers calculate the value in their by-product and waste streams and determine how that value can be extracted most efficiently.”

The service evaluates opportunities for recovering materials of value from waste streams considering both existing options and new resource recovery processes alike. It also covers a range of waste analysis, sampling and economic and environmental appraisals.

Ben Herbert, Stopford Research and Environment Director, said: “In some sectors, waste may be viewed as a waste as opposed to a resource. Our service helps manufacturers and processors to recognise there may be value here and if they were to conduct a detailed assessment, they may find revenue-generation opportunities or cost-savings they’d never considered before.”

Following laboratory analysis, the teams use collective knowledge of different techniques to separate, isolate or recover commodities from waste streams. Through understanding their clients’ market sectors, they can identify where these products may be of value in another industry or how they could be upgraded to have value for resale to the market.