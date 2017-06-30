Biesterfeld adds BASF polystyrene to distribution portfolio

× Expand Handshake

Biesterfeld Plastic is to distribute polystyrene in Europe, North Africa and the CIS region following a development of its agreement with BASF.

International plastics distributor, Biesterfeld, is adding polystyrene 158K and the recently commercialised polystyrene 148HQ produced at BASF’s plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany, to its portfolio.

“We have an expert distribution partner in Biesterfeld. We’re delighted that we have now also been able to agree a strategic cooperation at international level,” explained Bartholomäus Stiburski, Sales Management and Marketing Styrene/Polystyrene EMEA, BASF SE.

Polystyrene 158K has versatile applications in numerous industries. Its properties of heat resistance and fast solidification make this food-safe polystyrene (EU Regulation 2016/1416) especially suitable for food applications such as disposable tableware and packaging.

The high transparency of the plastic also enables it to be used as a stretch wrap film. 158K also has growing areas of application in medical equipment and laboratory supplies, for example in the manufacturing of petri dishes, beakers and lab slides.

Additionally, BASF says the insulating properties of polystyrene 148HQ make it especially suitable for the production of XPS insulation boards and impact sound insulation. It has applications in building insulation, where high and stable output is required, as well as in the manufacturing of consumer goods.

Martin Umbach, Managing Director of Biesterfeld Plastic GmbH, added: “BASF has been an important partner of ours for around 20 years. These two types of polystyrene, which offer consistently high product quality thanks to the uniform manufacturing process, complement our extensive product portfolio extremely well.”