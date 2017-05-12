Bio-Fed makes castor call

Bioplastic marketer Bio-Fed has launched its M-VERA ECS series, adding renewable polyamide compounds to its portfolio.

In part driven by ongoing fluctuations in the oil price, but also in an effort to reduce energy consumption and improve their carbon footprint, Bio-Fed, a subsidiary of Akro, has turned to bio-oil from castor seeds.

Roland Andernach, Product Manager at Bio-Fed, said: “PA 6.10 fulfils the standard definition of a bioplastic since it is made up of approximately 60 percent renewable resources.”

Castor oil from the seeds of the castor oil plant (Ricinuns communis) forms the basis of sebacic acid, which in turn serves as the basis for the product’s renewable raw material content.

Unlike the previous products in the M∙VERA line, the ECS products are partially biobased, but not biodegradable. Because a long service life of the product is desirable in technical applications, and high material resistance is required, these products are ideal to round out the BIO-FED range.

× Expand Castor oil, seeds and leaves

The material’s carbon footprint is more favourable overall than that of polymers entirely of fossil origin, as the plant-based raw materials have already removed carbon from the environment during their growth phase. Since neither the seeds of the castor oil plant nor the castor oil are used as food, there is no conflict with the food industry.

Andernach added: “M∙VERA ECS claims its place in the market as a technical polymer, since it is characterised by greater resistance to highly aggressive media and hot water compared with PA 6/PA 6.6. PA 6.10, for example, it absorbs approximately 50 per cent less moisture than PA 6, exhibits greater dimensional stability, and has better cold impact resistance and an excellent surface finish.”