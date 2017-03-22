Clariant launches new stabiliser for low emission automotive interiors

Clariant has introduced a heat and light shield for automotive interiors – ‘AddWorks ATR 146’ gives car interiors longer-lasting improved visual appeal, and a healthier environment inside future vehicles due to reduced Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC).

New AddWorks ATR 146 gives new cars reduced internal Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emissions in a single solution that exceeds many car makers’ standard requirements in heat stability.

It is proven to deliver exceptional heat stability to TPO compounds, with no surface cracking reported after 700 hours and beyond 150°C when dosed as low as 0.3 per cent. The compound also displays excellent light stability performance that protects long term against discolouration.

The UV and heat protection, plus high resistance to extractants such as water and detergents, enable typical TPO-based parts such as dashboards, instrument panels, door panels, and pillars to maintain their aesthetics for longer than with traditional stabilisers.

In addition, AddWorks ATR 146 has high compatibility with the PP polymer and high intrinsic stability, that contributes to reduce blooming and VOC emissions from an injected part.

Emilie Meddah, Global Segment Leader for Automotive Applications, said: “Today, over 50 per cent of plastics in vehicle interiors are made of polypropylene. With AddWorks ATR 146, we are excited to offer [car manufacturers] the opportunity to go beyond the most stringent requirements for heat stability, light stability and VOC emissions with a low dosage solution.

“Such advanced performance responds precisely to the emerging trend in the segment for durability and lower VOC environments, setting the new benchmark for the next generation of automotive interiors.”