Cornelius provides extender products to fight masterbatch’s titania shortage

Cornelius Group, a distributor of raw materials and chemicals in Europe, has collaborated to release two extender product solutions in the wake of the persistent titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) shortage.

The company has partnered with VB Technochemicals to offer VB White, which is suitable for the masterbatch market, and Huber Engineered Materials to provide Zeolex 330 to the paint and coatings market.

Titanium dioxide is a white pigment and key ingredient used in the manufacture of paints, adhesives, sealants, coatings, inks, rubber and plastic products to enhance performance and quality. However, reduced production capacities in Asia and a major fire Huntsman’s largest Titanium Dioxide sites, in Pori, Finland in January 2017, led to a severe supply shortage and significant raw material price increases.

Tony Bruce, Business Development Manager for Cornelius Industrial, said: “Titanium dioxide has been used widely within industry as it is known to provide protection from UV light, stability and durability of colours, whiteness, opacity and brightness, as well as improving the texture of products.“

× Expand White masterbatch

Cornelius has been working with its partners to deliver two extender products that reduce the amount of Titanium Dioxide required in a product. The extenders do not affect vinyl properties and, in fact, improve the quality and brightness of a product to a higher standard than titanium dioxide.

“In the past, the cost of these extender products has been relatively high compared to titanium dioxide, however the current price of titanium dioxide means they are now comparable. We are able to deliver a solution to customers that will minimise the impact of the titanium dioxide shortage on their business.”

VB White, from VB Technochemicals, is a unique hydrophobic coated barium sulphate that is specifically designed for white and coloured masterbatch, compound and composite. The cost-effective solution can support customers to increase productivity, whilst improving product quality.

Huber Engineered Materials’ Zeolex 330 is an amorphous sodium aluminosilicate powder for paint and coatings applications. It also acts as a gloss sheen control agent and provides high levels of opacity, whiteness and brightness as well as outstanding flatting and scrub-resistance for interior architectural formulations.

Bruce added: “These two extenders deliver outstanding results for customers. Up until now, [titania] has been viewed by the industry as the crucial ingredient to deliver quality and performance. Working with our partners, Cornelius can now deliver viable extender solutions that tick all the boxes in terms of cost, functionality and quality and will reduce industry’s reliance on a product where serious supply shortages are expected throughout 2017.”