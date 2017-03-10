Coveris produces polystyrene-free packaging with MuCell technology

Coveris, a coatings specialist based in Wrexham, has partnered with Zotefoams, a leader in cellular materials technology, to use MuCell technology to produce a polystyrene-free packaging solution, known as Neocell PP+, on a commercial basis.

Neocell PP+ is the first thermoformed polypropylene (PP) sheet in the form-fill-seal (FFS) industry which is dominated by polystyrene (PS) packaging. The PP material guarantees the same output and efficiency as PS with the addition of improved price stability, excellent thermoforming capabilities and a significant carbon footprint reduction.

Zotefoams, based in Croydon, developed Neocell PP+ to provide an ecological and resource-saving packaging solution, while enhancing overall cost-effectiveness. Neocell PP+ eliminates the need for chemical foaming agents using MuCell technology for injection of inert gas, resulting in a 26 per cent reduction in product weight compared to PS. In addition, variable density regulation by injecting the optimal amount of gas generates material savings. Under the terms of the agreement, MuCell Extrusion, a subsidiary of Zotefoams, has licensed its technology to Coveris with a fee payable as a percentage of cost savings.

David Stirling, Group CEO of Zotefoams, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Coveris to produce the innovative Neocell PP+ polystyrene-free packaging solution. This partnership further exemplifies the financial and environmental benefits that MuCell Extrusion technology can deliver.”