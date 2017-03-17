Covestro gives carpark floorer confidence with Pasquick coatings

USL StructureCare, a carpark roofer and floorer based in Washington, County Durham, has won an award for ‘Best Carpark Refurbishment’ after improving surface resistance at a carpark in a major Midlands Shopping Centre.

Floors in carpark garages withstand a lot of wear and tear as they bear the weight and manoeuvres of many cars daily. Garage floors also degrade due to chemical exposure and fluctuating temperature.

The multi-story garage for the Merry Hill mall near Dudley needed resurfacing after years of use. Serving one of the most successful shopping malls in Britain, the floor has now been totally relaid for 1000 parking spaces.

Shopping Centre owner Intu Merry Hill wanted a durable, aesthetic and fast-curing floor coating so that the parking garage could be re-opened as soon as possible. The contractor, USL StructureCare, chose a fast-curing surface coating based on Pasquick technology from Covestro as a component of its DeckProtect and Rapidflex systems.

The floor coatings are long-lasting and robust, but also flexible. They are also easy to clean and highly resistant to chemicals and mechanical influences.

Because only little sunlight reaches inside the parking garages, it was important to USL StructureCare to have a bright and colorful design. A high-contrast surface coating in green, grey and blue provided the desired visual effect, giving visitors a sense of comfort and security. In recognition of the project, USL StructureCare won the 2016 British Parking Award in the category ‘Best Car Park Refurbishment.’