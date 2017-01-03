Covestro lifts force majeure on polyurethane raw materials

× Expand Covestro

Covestro has lifted the force majeure on the polyurethane raw materials MDI and TDI in Europe that it declared on October 6, 2016.

A raw material supplier which had experienced an outage had lifted its own force majeure and has started to supply Covestro with nitric acid once again.

Covestro, therefore, says it can resume full deliveries of MDI, TDI and by-products.

During the force majeure period, Covestro says it made “considerable efforts” to compensate for the missing raw materials by making alternative purchases from other suppliers.

Covestro says it does not expect the force majeure situation in Europe to have any negative effects on the company’s overall declared business targets for 2016.