Covestro puts the boot in with Insqin polyurethane

Covestro is supplying a polyurethane grade to German sportswear maker Puma, for increased accuracy on the upper layer of its latest football boot - the evoPOWER Vigor 1.

The new boot uses Covestro’s Insqin polyurethane technology in its ‘Accufoam’ upper, which consists of three-dimensional, diamond shaped dots called Topaz-DOTS, applied on both sides of a spandex upper material, giving the shoe its unique design and playing features.

Matthias Hartmann, Head of Footwear Material engineering at Puma, said: “The Accufoam upper enables exceptional comfort and outstanding precision when kicking the ball powerfully.

× Expand evoPower Vigor 1 from PUMA

“It also contributes to the innovative styling of the boot. This is why many football players – amateurs and professionals alike – are very keen to play in these shoes.”Puma currently supplies strips to over a hundred football teams in leagues across the world, including Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Chester F.C - Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud, ‘Puma’s Star Striker’, wears the evoPOWER Vigor 1.

The Insqin polyurethane improves the sustainability credentials of the boot by using 95 percent less water and 50 per cent less energy compared to conventional grades.

Nick Smith, Global Head of Textile Coating at Covestro, said: “I am particularly proud of this development. We have Covestro technology that has delivered a beautiful, highly technical and sustainable product. Furthermore, it was only made possible by a great collaboration between Covestro, Trans-Textil and Puma. This is the very essence of what Covestro stands for.”