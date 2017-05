Covestro will start up production of polymeric Methylene Diphenyl Diisocynate (MDI) again after a halt in production at its factory in Brunsbüttel, Germany.

Despite high demand, Covestro’s MDI supply will remain tight due to an overhaul at the facility.

Covestro is the industry’s largest producer of polymeric MDI, which is a raw material for making rigid polyurethane foam, used for insulation in buildings and fridges.