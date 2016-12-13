Cromwell chooses Biomaster for safer, better smelling bin liners

× Expand Cromwell Cromwell Polythene manufactures from its base in Leeds

Leeds-based manufacturer, Cromwell Polythene, is to relaunch its range of hygienic bin liners with a new formula making them safer, sustainable and more scented.

The company is now using recycled, rather than virgin material, for its ‘Sansafe’ liners, as well as a more powerful scent additive.

The liners are tested to ISO22196, offering antimicrobial protection to hygienic liners for sanitary and medical disposal services, waste management and janitorial sectors.

Manufactured with ‘Biomaster’ anti-microbial technology from UK-based Addmaster, the biocide is added during the film extrusion process, ensuring the bags provide secure round-the-clock protection against harmful bacteria such as E.coli and Staph.aureus, while a powerful ‘Scentmaster’ pine tree fragrance helps mask unpleasant odours, both inside and outside the liners.

Cromwell says by using Sansafe liners the need to use a separate anti-microbial/bacterial product may be eliminated in most situations, saving operatives time and cost.

“The new formula builds on the success we have enjoyed over the two years since we introduced the original Sansafe liners,” explained Cromwell’s Managing Director, James Lee. “This enhanced product provides superior product performance, while still representing a competitively priced alternative.”