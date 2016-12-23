Dow Corning launches masterbatch designed to optimise wire and cable applications

× Expand Dow Dow Corning MB25-502 Masterbatch can reportedly optimise processability of highly mineral-filledpolyethylene compounds for wire and cable applications

Dow Corning has launched a new silicone masterbatch designed to optimise the processability of highly mineral-filled polyethylene (PE) compounds for wire and cable applications.

New MB25-502 Masterbatch is the first in the industry to combine best-in-class processing with an affordable cost, says the company. By reducing screw torque, die build-up and die pressure, the material can reportedly improve extrusion throughput by up to 110 percent compared to PE compounds without a processing additive.

“The wire and cable industry is moving toward the use of halogen-free flame retardants, but these mineral additives can cause major processing issues due to the high loadings that are required for effectiveness,” said Christophe Paulo, Global Segment Leader, Plastics and Composites for Dow Corning.

“Until now, customers were forced to choose between expensive, over-engineered additives with higher performance, or low-cost but underperforming products. New Dow Corning MB25-502 Masterbatch enables wire and cable customers to maximize productivity without paying a premium for unneeded functionality.”

Dow Corning MB25-502 Masterbatch raises throughput of PE compounds with high mineral loadings (up to 70 percent by weight) by reducing screw torque by as much as 30 percent. Lower torque, in turn, accelerates production and cuts energy costs. This silicone masterbatch also avoids die build-up and die pressure that require frequent interruptions for cleaning.

By narrowly targeting processability issues instead of including extra functionality, the new masterbatch is said to achieve “outstanding results” at a competitive price. Adding to its cost-effectiveness, the Dow Corning product is highly efficient at lower loadings (0.5 to 1.0 percent) than competitive silicone-based additives.

Dow Corning MB25-502 Masterbatch is compatible with low-density PE (LDPE), linear low-density PE (LLDPE) and cross-linked PE (XLPE). It is supplied globally as free-flowing pellets.