Dow launches Hyperlast grade to comply with EU polyurethane regs

The Hyperlast 153 Series elastomer system from Dow does not contain mercury catalyst, does not need MbOCA as a curative and is REACH 2018 compliant, offering customers a proven and generally suitable alternative. REACH is a European Union regulation concerning the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and restriction of Chemicals.

Paul Fitzgerald, Marketing Manager for Elastomers, said: “As an industry leader in the development and formulation of fully-formulated polyurethane systems, Dow provides innovative, tailor-made solutions and unrivalled technical service to help customers stay ahead of the game in a challenging and ever-evolving industry landscape.”

Hyperlast Elastomers have proved functional in many applications over the years, from dynamic bend stiffeners used in harsh offshore environments to a variety of industrial components, such as timing belts, rollers and tooling parts.

This latest addition to the Hyperlast family is a multi-component material that enables the processor to select tough and durable elastomers over a hardness range from 55 Shore A to 75 Shore D with just four components, which can also help reduce the number of materials in inventory. The system components are processed at lower temperatures than the full prepolymer countertypes, allowing for energy savings in production. Keeping processing time at optimum levels, Dow’s latest elastomer allows processors to have control over the pot-life and demould time, providing flexibility in terms of the size of parts that are being produced.