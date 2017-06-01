Dud Vibrations: White Horse Plastics turns the tables on buzzy decks

White Horse Plastics, an injection moulding firm in Oxfordshire, has developed a vibration dampening technology for record decks.

One of its suppliers introduced White Horse Plastics to a Wittenburg modified grade of TPE, that prevents bounce and vibration.

White Horse Plastics first applied the grade to vibration dampening in car gear boxes, reducing Noise Vibration Harshness alongside a longstanding customer.

During development planning for the use of Wittenburg in gear boxes, White Horse and the customer looked at its application in place under hi-fi equipment, particularly vinyl turntables.

White Horse Plastics made test parts to suit the average diameter on hi-fi separates. The parts were moulded at a nominal thickness, which appeared to have good dampening property, and kept aesthetic quality for a good-looking living room piece. Nick Allen, WHP Engineering Manager, said: “Not many spouses are generally tolerant of hi-fi idiosyncrasies that push the limits by adding large blocks of black resin in the living space – we chose a metallic housing to hide the dampener in a sleeker looking shell. This assembly can also be used the other way around - for speakers and equipment with spikes rather than feet – again protecting floors and furniture.”

Allen added: “We found when placing these units under a good quality audiophile turntable that there is an instant increase in solidity and precision of the music being listened to.”

× Expand WHP WHP Dampeners

Other applications brought improvements with the WHP dampeners under CD players, isolating speakers and under laptops. The new product is now currently being prepared for market as a potential tool to enhance the listening experience – somewhat like good interconnect cables and speaker cables.

The WHP dampeners are currently being sampled by various Hi-Fi dealers and wholesalers and WHP is awaiting feed-back in preparation for wholesale selling. “We are looking to offer a product that offers great performance while looking good, and at a sensible price”, added Nick Allen.