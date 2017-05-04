DuPont FFKM range developed for biomed now available in UK

A resistant sealant product from DuPont’s Kalrez range has gone on sale in Britain.

Dichtomatik, based in Derby, has launched the LS222 perfluoroelastomer, designed specifically for pharmaceutical and medical packaging markets, as well as the food sector.

The Kalrez product is heat and chemical resistant for sealing product use in a wide range of devices, including aerosol rings, infusion hangers, microvalves, needle covers, plungers and serum stoppers.

Kalrez LS222 seals are designed specifically for Life Science markets including pharmaceutical and medical packaging together with the food and beverage industries.

Typical applications that include pharmaceuticals production include safety and butterfly valves, granulators and both mechanical and sanitary seals. Applications associated with food and beverage production include stirrers, together with homogenising, filling and bottling equipment, as well as sterilisation and O-ring seals plus sanitary gaskets and custom parts.

The FFKM products feature high thermal and steam tolerance up to 327°C, as well as extensive chemical resistance qualities to over 1800 different chemicals. Kalrez parts provide superior sealing and longer service life when compared to lower performing elastomers, resulting in longer, more effective performance combined with increased safety and more efficient production processes.