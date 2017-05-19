DuPont supplies Corian materials to the NYCxDesign Design Pavilion

DuPont has provided its Corian material to exhibits at this week’s NYCxDesign festival in New York, with two installations in Times Square.

Corian is used in ‘the Corian Cameo No. 3’, an immersive sound and light sculpture, and ‘the Corian Movement Bar’, a pop-up bar in Times Square designed by Birsel+Seck. The exhibit features 2017 aesthetics – Corian Neutral Concrete and Carbon Concrete as well as Zodiaq Portoro.

× Expand Corian® Cameo No. 3 - Pink Dupont Corian lights

Corian Cameo has a multi-zoned sound system to play music and sound physically through the piece on three touch-activated podiums, visitors can conduct their own personal experiences in music and light.

Julie Eaton, Global Business director, DuPont Surfaces, said: “We are thrilled that Corian will be featured in NYCxDesign’s Design Pavilion for the second year. We value the opportunity to connect with our customers in the design community, working with architects, designers, consumers and the trade to create visually stunning and high-performing spaces.”

Update: The exhibit is currently closed after an eighteen-year old woman was killed in a car crash in Times Square. A 26-year old man deliberately drove a car along the pavement in Times Square on Thursday May 19, injuring another 22 people. He is now in New York police custody.