Eastman celebrates year ten for Tritan

Eastman is celebrating ten years of its Tritan copolyester, a material with 33 grades which aids brands behind thousands of products.

Each specially formulated grade is designed to meet the needs of global brand owners, moulders, designers, retailers and consumers in such varied markets as appliances, homewares, infant care, consumer durables, medical packaging, water filtration, and in-mould decoration.

Newell Rubbermaid, NuGen, OGGI Corporation, Capital Brands, Libbey, Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, NUK, Nalgene, Thermos and Camelbak are among the major players developing products or upgrading existing lines with Tritan. Others include Drinique, Ivory Baby Bottles, Midea Group and Wolfgang Puck.

Beyond its reliability as an expert material supplier in the value chain, Eastman’s material scientists, engineers, marketing, technical and design teams work with brands, moulders, and retailers to enable smart design solutions that offer improved performance and processing efficiency.

Burt Capel, Vice-President for Eastman speciality plastics, said: “Tritan’s ten-year anniversary is particularly timely as we launch Eastman TRĒVA.

“At Eastman we respond to how global trends are affecting customers and potential customers, create high-performing and sustainably-advantaged materials, then provide the expertise to help them bring new products to market.”