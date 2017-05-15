Eastman launches performance plastic harvested from trees

Eastman Chemicals has launched a cellulose-based thermoplastic at Chinaplas, ‘TRĒVA’, that brings together high-level performance and sustainability.

Burt Capel, Vice-President of Eastman Specialty Plastics, said: “Eastman leveraged nearly 100 years of cellulosic expertise in the design and testing of TRĒVA to meet the improved sustainability profile and performance needs of brands, fabricators, moulders, and other companies across the value chain.”

TRĒVA is about half cellulose, sourced from trees derived exclusively from sustainably managed forests that are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). The new material is BPA-free and phthalate-free.

× Expand Perfume Bottle by Eastman TREVA

Its excellent flow rates, durability and dimensional stability allow for less material usage, thinner parts, and longer product life, enhancing lifecycle assessments.

TRĒVA offers excellent chemical resistance, standing up better than other engineering thermoplastics to some of the harshest chemicals, including skin oils, sunscreens, and household cleaners.

The material’s low birefringence means eliminating the unwelcome rainbow effect some plastics experience with polarised light, improving the user experience with electronic device screens and retail displays.

Eastman hopes to apply the TRĒVA thermoplastic to glasses frames, wearable electronics, headphones, car interiors and electronic display covers.