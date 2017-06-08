Evonik and Sungo combine for versatile sports bottle

Evonik has joined forces with Taiwanese company Sungo to create a lightweight and practical sports bottle.

The LUDAVI bottle is made from Evonik’s TROGAMID Terra, a transparent microcrystalline polyamide made with more than 50 per cent renewable raw materials, such as palm kernel and coconut oil.

TROGAMID is lightweight and abrasion-proof as well as resistant to heat and chemicals.

This makes the LUDAVI bottle equally suitable to hold hot tea, carbonated drinks, and spritzers, and helps the product to withstand the mechanical stresses a drinks bottle typically encounters during its life cycle.

With its green lifestyle approach, Sungo has created optimal conditions for establishing LUDAVI as a popular product in sports departments.

Ken Lu, General Manager at Sungo, said: “Philosophically we want to create a drinks bottle with a soul of love, which means the material needs to be not just healthful to people but also to the earth. In Asia, for example, many people drink hot beverages, therefore the material should also be good in boiling-hot conditions, and quite chemically stable for all kinds of beverages.”

Alexander Richter, Head of Consumer Goods at Evonik, added: “The combined properties of appearance and environmental aspects set our materials apart. Thanks to our many years of experience in the area of high-performance polymers, we are able to develop plastics with specific characteristics for our customers.”