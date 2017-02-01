Evonik introduces new tech for mass production of complex composite parts

Materials specialist Evonik is pioneering a new, hybrid production system that it says will produce complex composite parts in high volumes.

Evonik says its new ‘PulPress’ method could ensure savings of up to 60 per cent over previous lightweight construction methods.

Conventional composite moulding is expensive and complex, but Evonik believes its Pulpress system can shift complex moulding from the luxury end of the market to large-scale production at reasonable prices

The Pulpress method combines compression moulding and pultrusion to make continuous composite parts. Evonik’s key material in the method is Rohacell, a lightweight, rigid foam core. It is heat resistant: fibres are woven around the core before being impregnated with resin. The complete system is compressed into shape at high temperature and pressure. The method will let manufacturers produce complex geometries and integrate recessed areas for threaded components.

× Expand Evonik Evonik pulpress component Evonik Pulpress Component

Dr Sivakumara Krishnamoorthy, Manager for New Applications in Evonik’s Resource Efficiency Segment, said: “These advantages have already won over many customers in the European automotive industry. Moulded parts made using PulPress will soon be going into mass production.”

Evonik is touting Pulpress for transferring composite moulds from luxury to mid-range cars. As well as the auto industry, it expects aeronautical engineers could find it a cost-effective method for producing large numbers of carry-over aeroplane parts. Another application will be making lightweight sandwich cores in sports equipment.

Evonik will be showing off a display of the PulPress method at JEC World in Paris on March 14th – 16th, 2017 in Hall 5A, H44.