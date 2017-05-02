Evonik’s new polyamide 12 gains fire protection certificate

Vestamid, a new grade of polyamide 12 from Evonik, is certified as meeting the EN 45545 fire protection standard for railway vehicles.

Vestamid LX9115 is flame retardant, distinguished by low toxicity and smoke density.The European Committee for Standardisation has tightened requirements for equipment used in rail vehicles - to meet the stringent EN 45545 standard, Evonik’s Resource Efficiency Segment developed a new Vestamid moulding compound based on polyamide 12 that is flame retardant and meets the required values for toxicity and smoke density in the standard.

The polyamide 12 compound is marketed under the Vestamid LX9115 name, it has resistance against dynamic stress and impact even in the lower temperature range. The black coloured compound opens new design possibilities for cables and cable conduits applied in sensitive interior as well as exterior applications, the colouration does not affect the outstanding fire protection properties. In addition to rail applications, Vestamid LX9115 may be used in any other areas requiring a high degree of fire protection.