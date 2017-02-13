Evonik’s new tyre additive ‘will reduce rolling resistance’

German chemicals specialist Evonik has added ‘Polyvest ST’ additives to its silica/silane system, a development which it says will reduce rolling resistance in tyres.

Evonik’s chemical engineers have tested the additives on natural rubber-based rubber compounds, which they say will “significantly reduce” the fuel consumption of vehicles. Evonik has already reduced rolling resistance by 30 per cent on standard carbon black filled tyres, using precipitated silicas and rubber silanes.

Dr. Kai-Steffen Krannig, Evonik’s Innovation Manager, said: “By combining the existing technology with Polyevest ST, tyre manufacturers [can] further optimise their products.

“This is the latest chapter in our long history of successfully developing rubber additives for the tyre industry.”

Krannig explained the special feature of the new development is that unlike previous improvements to the core properties of a tyre – namely rolling resistance, wet grip and abrasion resistance – where the improvement of one comes at the expense of another, the new development improves compatibility in all areas.

Evonik will be unveiling the new Polyvest ST tyres at Germany’s Tire Technology Expo 2017, 14 - 17th February.