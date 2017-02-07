Gabriel-Chemie develops marble and onyx colour effects

Colourists at Gebriel Chemie have developed colour effects in onyx, marble, oxidised metals and even concrete for differentiation in plastic products.

The colourations will be showcased in the Colour Vision 17, the annual swatch catalogue from Gabriel-Chemie to preview colour trends.

The technicians say the new effects have never previously been available in plastics and are designed to help brand owners offer individualisation, as well as helping products stand out at the point of sale.

Ulf Trabert, Product Manager for Branded Goods at Gabriel-Chemie, explained: “Innovative product strategies are the basis for long-term market success.

"Consumers don’t just expect an impeccable product - they also want to be addressed personally and experience the product and its packaging with all their senses.

“New technical ideas and solutions as well as the trend towards individualisation are taking on an increasingly important role in the world of plastics. New effects such as marble, onyx and oxidation impress the consumer and stand out at the point of sale.”

The new effects are achieved through careful selection of polymers and the masterbatch recipe. It also involves the accurate adjustment of the processing machinery, essential for a perfect result.

Gabriel Chemie says the effect polymers are showcased at their best when processed using injection moulding machinery.