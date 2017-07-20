German shoe firm Vaude takes first step with TPU

Reverdia has supplied a bio-based TPU, ‘Biosuccinium’, to German footwear brand Vaude, for a sustainable choice of trekking shoe with high-end design, which was unveiled at the OutDoor 2017 show in Friedrichshafen, Germany.

Oliver Korden, Vaude’s Head of Footwear, said: “With the Spring Summer 2018 Collection, we have taken a big step toward becoming the most sustainable provider of functional outdoor and bike shoes.”

This is the first time the German outdoor brand has used a bio-based thermoplastic polyurethane for toe caps and heel counters. Vaude was the first outdoor company to receive certification under the EU's Eco-management and Audit Scheme (EMAS). It now seeks to reduce dependency on oil by replacing conventional materials with sustainable bio-based alternatives.

Marcel Lubben, President of Reverdia, said: “Consumers can now find high-performance footwear which contains Reverdia’s bio-succinic acid on store shelves. This is a very exciting step for us, as it clearly demonstrates how Biosuccinium-based polyurethanes can support brands in these markets to meet customer demand for truly sustainable products.”