Glass-like resin makes Christmas cosmetics packaging shine

Eastman The new, Christmas-edition bottles use Eastman's glass-like polymer resin

A Brazilian cosmetics company has chosen a glass-like polymer resin from Eastman for its limited-edition range of Christmas packaging.

O Boticário is using ‘The Glass Polymer’ material from Eastman for its newly launched liquid soaps, ‘Incredible Wishes’ and ‘Christmas Dreams’.

The resin was chosen by O Boticário for aethestically appealing and functional packaging for commemorative occasions, such as Christmas. In addition, it is more practical and sustainable than glass and, Eastman says, performs “much better” than ordinary resin.

The transparency and brightnes of The Glass Polymer resin is designed to resemble glass – a material valued in the cosmetic industry, where weight is often related to quality and luxury.

But despite its visual similarity, Eastman says The Glass Polymer resins have excellent mechanical strength - both for breakage and scratches - that is, it is more durable and maintains its appearance over time.

“Our material allows the development of packaging that values products and guarantees clear benefits for both the industry and the end consumer. That's the sense of innovation,” explained Alessandra Focesi, Eastman's Sales Representative.