HellermanTyton develops new reusable cable tie for horticultural sector

HellermanTyton, based in Stockport, has invented an improved reusable cable tie, with a soft and versatile fastening.

The cable tie has a unique stretchy diamond lattice, which delivers a strong and durable grip, while its soft-grip strap helps users protect cables from chafing and wear.

Richard Rands, UK Product Manager at HellermannTyton, said: “The Diamond Lock Tie has been specially designed to be durable and hard wearing even when being used repeatedly. It was manufactured following demand from our customers for a fastening that balances security with protection. The result is a premium product which offers a secure grip whilst protecting vulnerable cables during application.”

× Expand HellermanTynon cable tie

HellermanTyton made the Diamond Lock Tie for clients in horticulture, where the requirement was to develop a fastening solution for holding together bare root tree saplings once lifted from the ground, in cold storage and during transportation. This unique product was further developed with a range of other applications and industries in mind, but with focus on securing multiple cables for heavy machinery and equipment, and for harnessing goods during movement.

Made in Britain, the Diamond Lock Tie delivers a range of benefits from the specialist material used to manufacture the product. It has strong tear resistance, and resistance to abrasion, hydrolysis failure and oxidation. The cable tie is chemically stable when exposed to many solvents and offers good UV resistance, making it suitable for use in a range of diverse markets and industries such as horticulture, chemical processing, railways and cars.

The product’s automatic self-locking feature makes installation simple, while the innovative design of the Diamond Lock Tie means that it can be adjusted and released quickly and easily. The tie works best to temporarily secure cables when the items need to be released.