Hexpol TPE expands range of sustainable bio-based compounds

Polymer compounding group, Hexpol TPE, has expanded its range of bio-based thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) in order to offer more sustainable materials options.

Its range of Dryflex Green thermoplastic elastomer compounds is based on raw materials from renewable resources such as plant and vegetable crops.

The company has developed several new customisation options for the Dryflex TPE compounds. The hardness range has been expanded to include 20 Shore A to 50 Shore D, with amounts of renewable biocontent to over 90 percent (ASTM D 6866-12), depending on the hardness.

“One of the key challenges we faced with the Dryflex Green TPE compounds was to develop low hardnesses with high levels of renewable content, since most biobased raw materials in the market are quite hard on their own. We have now added lower hardnesses to the Dryflex Green range while at the same time maintaining mechanical properties,” explained Thomas Köppl, Manager of the Central Technology and Development Centre at Hexpol TPE.

The bio-based content in the Dryflex Green compounds can derive from various raw materials, such as polymers, fillers, plasticisers or additives. Hexpol TPE has additionally developed compounds using organic fillers and natural fibres from plants, crops or trees, including cork.

“For customers that want biobased products that also have a natural look and feel, the use of cork and natural fibres helps to give an additional ‘organic’ appearance. With these new developments to the Dryflex Green TPE range, using different renewable content and covering a greater hardness range, we have created more design and sustainability possibilities,” added Klas Dannäs, Global R&D coordinator at Hexpol TPE.

Dryflex Green TPE compounds can be processed using standard thermoplastic processing methods, including injection moulding and extrusion. Typical applications include; soft touch grips and handles, tools and hardware, sports equipment and packaging.