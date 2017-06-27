Inner-Vision debugs kids’ iPad cases

Hampshire-based Inner-Vision Technology have created antimicrobial cases for iPad’s used in hospitals.

The ‘Tough-PAC’, which has long-lasting antimicrobial protection, is a hard shell case for old and new iPads.

Biomaster silver ion antimicrobial technology is engrained in the plastic case, inhibiting the growth of contaminating bacteria and fungi by a 99.6 per cent reduction. Biomaster is permanent and lasts for the lifetime of the product.

Tough-PAC is encasing iPads at The Walton Centre, a neurosurgical hospital in Merseyside, which developed a digital record system in 2016 and replaced paper observation charts with an e-observation system. It has 160 iPad Tough-PACS.

× Expand Staff and patient at the Phoenix Childrens Hospital, using the antimicrobial Tough-PAC case on iPad.

The Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Arizona, USA, which provides every young patient with an iPad during their stay, also has Tough-PACs to minimise contamination.

Keith Smith, managing director of Inner-Vision Technology, said: “We are really pleased to be supplying our products to support patient care in the UK and abroad. The Tough-PAC system with added Biomaster protection is a great way to minimise contamination in a hospital setting, aiding infection control.”

Biomaster technology offers protection against the dangers you can’t see. Easily incorporated into any plastic, textile, paper, paint or coating, it becomes an integral part of the manufacturing process and finished product.

Paul Morris, CEO of Addmaster, added: “Biomaster ensures effective antimicrobial protection for the effective lifetime of the product, helping to keep surfaces clean and hygienic and reduces the threat of cross-contamination.

Biomaster pioneered the development of permanent antibacterial protection into new substrates such as plastics, coatings, textiles and paint and continues to create innovative additive technologies that provide long-term defence against harmful bacteria.”