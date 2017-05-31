Innovia launches food BOPP film with enhanced hot tack performance

Innovia, a films firm based in Cumbria, has launched its latest high speed Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) film - Propafilm REF.

The coextruded material Propafilm REF was designed to present a wide sealing range, when compared to standard coextruded films. At typical laboratory conditions, scientists have been able to confirm over 30°C lower heat seal threshold (the minimum temperatur

e required to achieve acceptable seal strength of 200g/25mm) compared to basic films.

In addition to the wide seal range, this film also provides an enhanced hot tack performance over standard films. This means that the seals, when pulled still hot, resist opening on a larger range of temperatures. Combined, these two properties enable Propafilm REF to be ideally suited to horizontal-form-fill wrapping applications.

Innovia has been able to validate their laboratory findings with actual packaging machinery trials - SPS Italiana Pack systems, was the partner confirming the film’s performance.

Roberto Spatolisano, Project Manager from SPS, said: “We were asked by Innovia Films to confirm the performance of their new film on our machinery. We ran Propafilm REF on our Modulo machine and we can confirm that speeds of 80m/min were achieved, a substantial 30m/min improvement. At these speeds, the film was still passing our stringent micro-hole acceptance level. (i.e.200 mbar/20 sec. pillow bag configuration)”

Amaia Cowan, Market Development Manager for Innovia Films, said: “Whilst speed is important to our customers, efficiencies are just as critical. Minimising rejects and maximising outputs remain an important objective for many of our clients. Propafilm REF can contribute to these targets. With its higher COF in the inner surface of the film, product movement within the pack can be reduced during the feeding stages, protecting seal damage and allowing good pack integrity to be maintained. Strong seals are achieved every time.”

This film, besides offering excellent machinability, also provides excellent clarity for visual impact and good moisture barrier for product protection. It is suited to a variety of applications and markets such as biscuits and bakery, confectionery, dried foods, tea and cosmetics.