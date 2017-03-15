Innovia launches new in-mould label film for high clarity and efficient processing

× Expand Innovia Pots produced with new RayoForm ICU from Innovia

Innovia Films has launched a new, high clarity in-mould film it says is designed to capitalise on the trend for transparent packaging.

Produced with Brand Managers in mind, new RayoForm ICU is produced using Innovia’s unique bubble process and is tailored for ultra-high clarity for on-shelf differentiation.

“There is a continued trend towards clear containers,” said Richard Southward, Global Product Manager for Labels at Innovia Films.

“Brand Managers favour them because they allow consumers to see the nature, quality and colour of their products before purchase. Clear containers also allow brands to enhance their on-pack branding and offer greater shelf impact.”

RayoForm ICU has been specifically developed to maximise brand impact through not only enabling the use of clear contrainers, but also increasing moulding performance and efficiencies.

Innovia Films says the new product also allows for high quality printing, with trials showing ICU can readily exceed industry standards for sheets per hour.

The film’s balanced mechanical properties offer potential SKU reduction as sheets can be sheet-fed in multiple directions. For the moulder, RayoForm ICU offers increased productivity through faster label handling, enhanced container shape retention and more efficient stacking.

“RayoForm ICU is currently available in thickness of 58 micron/230 gauge. We are already seeing a lot of interest in this new product,” Southward concluded.