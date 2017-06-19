Japanese sports car uses wraparound PC-resin windscreen

The first polycarbonate-resin for a car windscreen has got the go-ahead in Japan.

Pillarless windscreens on a new electric-powered coupe, the Tommykaira ZZ Vehicle, will be made of PC resin by Teijin Ltd.

The car is made by GLM, an electric vehicle group from Kyoto University.

Teijin’s PC-resin window has high resistance to abrasion and weather, meeting new Japanese standards that take effect in July.

GLM expects certification for the Tommykaira ZZ fitted with Teijin’s PC-resin window, and then will offer the windscreen as an option by Autumn 2017.

× Expand GLM Windscreen on Tommykaira ZZ

Teijin also will market its PC-resin window for automakers in the America and Europe, where demands for properties equivalent to new standards for safety and security are increasing.

By thickening the perimeter of its PC-resin windscreen, Teijin has eliminated the A-pillar, or vertical support that divides the windshield and front window. As a result, the transparent PC resin achieves unobstructed sight lines for safer driving and more enjoyable sightseeing. The integrated PC-resin pillar-less window also is over a third lighter than a conventional front window with an A-pillar.

Car wndscreens must satisfy a variety of regulations, for light transmission, abrasion resistance and crash safety. While A-pillars provide protection in the event of a frontal collision, thicker A-pillars obstruct the driver’s view.

Japan’s new automotive safety standards will require plastics-glazed windows in models released from July to offer enhanced resistance to abrasion and weather. Simultaneously, PC-resin will become available for the use in automotive front windows.