Kraiburg chomping at the bit with TPE for horses

Kraiburg has helped produce a soft, flexible and durable bit for horses’ mouths.

Kraiburg, based in Bavaria, has provided TPE to component manufacturer GPE Plast Engineering, working with horse bit maker Beris, to make an innovative soft bit.

Instead of a simple metal element or the standard combination of metal and leather, Beris designed the new bit using a soft and flexible, yet durable TPE from Kraiburg’s Thermolast K portfolio.

Bernd Ristau, Managing Director of Beris, said: “Bits made of polymer materials are lightweight, and the smooth surface slides easily in the horse’s mouth even in animals with low salivation. The animals chew more and are more willing to accept the bit.

“We offer our products in several grades of hardness for the different needs of horses and riders. Kraiburg provided exemplary support in choosing the right material for the application, the design of the mould, and testing – all the way to series production.”

The bit, which has a metal core surrounded by soft outer material, is available in lengths of 120, 130 and 140mm. The thermoplastic material is ideal for the cost-effective production of hard/soft combinations. It also offers the necessary design leeway to implement the special concept of the flattened bow shape. This leaves more room for the tongue, which many horses reward with improved calmness, relaxation and suppleness. The bit is therefore ideal for horses that only reluctantly tolerate the pressure exerted on the tongue by conventional, harder bits. This acceptance also facilitates subtle communication between rider and horse. However, more intensive chewing necessitates a material that is sufficiently durable despite its softness.

The bit is manufactured from a special Thermolast K compound, using a two-component injection moulding process in which the metal core is embedded in the TPE. The application was tested in equestrian sport during the development phase. To ensure the safety of both rider and horse, every bit is specially tested for tensile strength.

The bit has sold for six months, with a height of 30mm it meets the requirements of German Leistungsprüfungsordnung (Performance Testing Regulation) for equestrian tournaments.