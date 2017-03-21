Lanxess unveils new solutions for cleaner and more efficient tyre production

× Expand Laxness Rhein Chemie The rubber additives division of Lanxess, Rhein Chemie, has launched new solutions for cleaner and more efficient production of tyres.

At the recent Tyre Technology Expo it unveiled a new range of unfilled, single-release inside lubes, including Rhenodiv BP-337 and Rhenodiv BP-3091. These products enable tyre producers to apply very low quantities of inside lube onto the green tyre.

Rhein Chemie says when used in combination with robotic spraying equipment, a precise coating procedure is guaranteed, without contamination of the tyre area next to the inner liner. An additional benefit, it added, is that Rhenodiv BP-337 is based on hydrogen-free crosslinking chemistry.

The company has also added new products to its portfolio that respond to the increasing demand for the elimination of migrating silicones in the tyre moulding process, with new Rhenodiv BP-166, low-filled, silicone-free and Rhenodiv BP-9500, unfilled, silicone-free products.

In addition to its new unfilled inside lubes, Rhein Chemie also unveiled at the Expo its recent work into increasing its capacity for permanently coated bladders.

The company’s Rhenoshape tyre curing bladders, equipped with Rhenodiv permanent coatings, now enable tyre manufacturers to produce tyres without using an additional release agent. This is of special importance for the production of high-value tyres, says Rhein Chemie, such as run-on-flat, sealant and noise-reduced tyres – wherever the absence of migrating silicone from traditional release agents is mandatory. Additionally, it means the spraying operation for green tyres, including the collateral contamination of critical tyre areas and working areas, becomes obsolete.

Finally, the company also displayed its Rhenogran aramid fibre masterbatches, its mechanical reinforcement options for tyres.