Lung Fu: Chinese medical firm makes artificial lungs with Covestro polycarbonate

Wego New Life Medical Devices, a medical device manufacturer based in Shandong, China has used Covestro polycarbonate to improve safety in its membrane oxygenators.

Membrane oxygenators, also known as artificial lungs, are used to provide lung function during open heart surgery, by oxygenating patient’s blood outside the human body. This requires its material to have good blood compatibility and durability.

Chengwu Liu, Production Director of Wego, said: “Thanks to its outstanding balance of properties, medical-grade Makrolon polycarbonate from Covestro makes oxygenators safe and durable.”

The glass-like clarity of Makrolon 2458 polycarbonate makes an entirely transparent shell that enables clear observation of the proper functioning of the oxygenating process. The polycarbonate also exhibits high impact strength and reduces the risk of accidental damage during surgery. Its biocompatibility has been tested according to ISO10993-1, ensuring highest safety for the human body.

Mo Liu, Director of China polycarbonates at Covestro, said: “Covestro polycarbonate is widely used in medical applications, and we have partnered with Wego in many medical devices including dialysers and oxygenators.

“We want to bring Makrolon polycarbonate to more medical applications in China based on the proven successful cases in Europe and North America.”