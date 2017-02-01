LyondellBasell launches new PP grade for improved properties of medical plastics

LyondellBasell has launched a new polypropylene (PP) random copolymer that it says can improve the properties of medical plastic products such as caps and closures, flexible and rigid packaging and pharmaceuticals.

New Purell RP320M is a clear resin that maintains its homogeneity for applications in cast film extrusion conversion and injection moulding.

Rodney Fox, Marketing Manager of LyondellBasell’s Europe PP Healthcare, said: “The Purell Service Concept [is based on] the requirements of the healthcare industry, that demand continuous innovation, higher reliability and dedicated technical support.

“The Purell RP320M offers a physical, mechanical and optical balance of properties that strengthens LyondellBasell’s leading portfolio of resins used in pharmaceutical, healthcare, laboratory and diagnostics applications”.

Purell RP320M has a low gels content, boosting its optical properties for gloss, transparency, surface smoothness, planarity and tear resistance. Additionally, it is said to have excellent sealing properties in film structures and its rheology offers good processability for injection moulding. It does not contain slip or anti-blocking additives and it is manufactured using a non-phthalate based catalytic system.

This new polypropylene grade is backed by LyondellBasell’s Purell Service Concept for healthcare applications, which offers consistency of formulation, continuity of supply, single sourcing and compliance to regulatory requirements.