Lysis Tech and Polymer Developments use in-mould spray system for multi-colour roto-mouldings

The use of an in-mould spraying technology with rotational moulding is enabling the production of multi-coloured products normally hard to achieve via the process.

In a response to demand from the industry for a perfect multi-coloured moulding, Hampshire-based Lysis Technologies worked closely with the rotomoulding industry to combine its existing technology with the conventional manufacturing process.

Its in-mould sprayed ink system overcomes the limitations of using coloured powders in a rotomoulded product, such as no distinction between colours and inaccuracy in large products.

To demonstrate the possibilities using the technology, Lysis worked with Derbyshire-based rotomoulder, Polymer Developments UK, to produce a two-coloured product in polyethylene measuring 1.7 x 0.5 x 0.2 metres.

× Expand Lysis / Polymer Developments

The product, well suited to manufacture via rotomoulding following analysis relating to speed and cost, needed to feature a top part in grey and a bottom part in white.

Lysis Technologies provided its colour-matched in-mould sprayed ink system and Polymer Developments applied its spraying skills and knowledge. Half of the mould was coated in the desired grey colour, using a spray gun.

The tool was charged with PE powder and the rotational moulding process was carried out as normal. The result was a perfect two-colour polyethylene rotational moulded product, exhibiting a well-defined line between the coloured and non-coloured area.

The in-mould ink system gave the product a permanently lasting solvent, UV and weather resistance, easy application, perfectly finished products and overall cost reduction.