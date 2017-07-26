Medical TPVs for replacing rubber in moulded o-rings available in variety of hardnesses

Teknor Apex has released new medical-grade thermoplastic vulcanisate (TPV) elastomers for injection moulded O-rings that it has shown have excellent long-term sealing performance and lower processing costs than thermoset rubber.

Medalist MD-23100 compounds from Teknor Apex provide rubber-like elasticity, superior long-term compression set, and chemical resistance. Unlike some standard TPVs, compounds in the new Medalist series are non-hygroscopic, rendering pre-drying unnecessary, and their lighter natural hue makes them easy to colour. Medalist MD-23100 Series compounds also exhibit better high-temperature stability than styrenic TPE’s.

Medalist MD-23100 Series TPVs are available with Shore A hardness levels from a soft 15 to a semi-hard 73. With melt flow rates ranging as high as 24g/10 minutes, the new TPVs are suitable for moulding small, high-precision parts in complex, multi-cavity tools. The compounds are suitable for over-moulding onto polypropylene.

Teknor Apex recommends the new compounds for sealing components used in devices for drug delivery, fluid transfer, dialysis, endoscopy, and other procedures, and in such equipment as feeding devices, and pumps.

Ross van Royen, Senior Market Manager for regulated products, said: “The dynamic sealing properties of Medalist MD-23100 Series TPVs enable device manufacturers to obtain excellent long-term performance while avoiding the higher cost and greater complications associated with processing thermoset rubber. At the same time, these new compounds provide processing advantages over several TPV and styrenic TPE candidates for seal applications.”

Teknor Apex produces Medalist MD-23100 Series compounds in ISO-13485 facilities in the USA and Singapore. The new materials comply with FDA requirements for food-grade ingredients, ISO 10993-5 standards for biocompatibility, and REACH SVHC directives. They are free of DEHP and other phthalates, BPA, and latex. Standard grades are ADM-free.