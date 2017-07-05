Mettler Toledo releases guide for Drying with Halogen Moisture Analysis

Mettler Toledo’s free drying-method collection helps to get fast, accurate and repeatable moisture results.

Acceptable moisture-analysis methods for plastic materials include determining water content with Karl Fischer titration or analysing moisture content with a drying oven or moisture analyser. However, Karl Fischer analysis requires chemicals and a drying oven can take several hours. A halogen moisture analyser offers an easy, quick way to carry out moisture analysis - even for untrained operators.

The American Society for Testing and Materials has included halogen moisture analysis as a standard test method for moisture-content determination in plastics by loss in weight in its designation D6980-12.

However, defining a drying method that fits the standard using a halogen moisture analyser requires know-how and several test runs to find ideal method parameters.

To help find the right method for a sample, Mettler Toledo has published a free collection of plastic drying methods tested by Mettler Toledo application specialists. Moisture analyser results are compared to the Karl Fischer titration reference values. In addition, both sample preparation tips and analysis method parameters are included. This allows manufacturers to get started with a halogen moisture analysis that delivers reliable and repeatable results and avoids waste due to bad production batches.

Accurate moisture analysis helps to provide trouble-free compounding and injection moulding. The delivery of repeatable results in less time makes the Mettler Toledo HX204 halogen moisture analyser an excellent choice for fast, accurate halogen moisture analysis for both in-process control and final quality-control.