Miliken acquires US-based Keystone Aniline Corporation

× Expand Miliken Milliken has announced the acquisition of Keystone

Milliken & Company, a supplier of polymer-bound colourants and additives, has acquired US-based Keystone Aniline Corporation, a producer of dyes, pigments, pigment dispersions and polymers.

Milliken says the acquisition will allow it to better serve its colourant customers globally, with the complementary portfolios allowing the two companies to offer a broader array of technologies and services.

Further, the acquisition enables customers to streamline their supply chains by allowing them to obtain a wider range of products from a single source. Customers will see enhanced reliability of supply through Milliken’s acquirement of Keystone’s multiple facilities around the world.

“This acquisition has far-reaching benefits for everyone involved,” said Russ Rudolph, Vice President, Performance Colorants and Ingredients for Milliken.

Both Milliken and Keystone currently provide colorant technologies to the agricultural, plastics, coatings, inks and household institutional and industrial markets. Their customers rarely overlap because, until the acquisition, the two companies had specialised in different product areas.

With a core focus on polymeric colourants, Milliken’s Performance Colourants & Ingredients business is known for its innovative chemistry and ability to synthesise new molecules, while Keystone brings exceptional formulation skills and application development technology to the table, creating a robust portfolio.

“By combining our product portfolios and specialised colourant knowledge with Milliken’s solutions and expertise, we create business and market synergies that will drive new global opportunities and better meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said John Andrews, CEO of Keystone.

“The resulting organisation will possess greater breadth and depth across the board, from research and development to formulation capabilities, quality control and product stewardship. This partnership will be a part of Milliken’s future growth and success.”

Milliken and Keystone operate globally, with facilities in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia.