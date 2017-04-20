New effect masterbatch sets new standards in metallisation substitution

× Expand Gabriel Chemie Metallic jar produced in cooperation between Gabriel-Chemie and dieter bakic

Masterbatch manufacturer, Gabriel-Chemie, and pigment specialist, Schlenk, have collaborated to launch a new range of metal-effect finishes for plastics.

Designed to replace the need for metallisation in a number of different end-use applications, the new masterbatch series, known as ‘Flowing Metallics’, creates a silky, homogeneous surface on a plastic object thorugh mass colouration.

The surface of an object produced using the masterbatch is free from visible glitter particles and characterised by an intense deep gloss, particularly when used for high-gloss surfaces.

“This type of perfect surface can be cost-effectively achieved through mass colouration. We have adopted a unique position of quality in the metallisation substitution sector with our formulas and the high-grade effect pigments from Schlenk,” said Ulf Trabert, Product Manager for Branded Goods at Gabriel-Chemie.

The masterbatch can be used with many polymers and has already been successfully tested in a wide range of manufacturing processes. It is also approved for contact with food. This alternative, says Gabriel-Chemie, offers benefits in packaging processing for a number of end markets, particularly in the cosmetics industry, as additional logistical tasks and production steps can be omitted by eliminating the need for metallisation.

All the benefits of plastic packaging are retained, including the higher breakage resistance compared to other materials. The masterbatch for all colours of the ‘Flowing Metallics’ series can also be used for food packaging, household products and in the sports industry for product differentiation.

“The result of the cooperation with Gabriel-Chemie is setting new standards in the field of metallisation substitution, which we all can be very proud of,” said Dr. Frank J. Maile, Director of the Business Unit for Coatings and Plastics at Schlenk Metallic Pigments.