New PVC flooring concept is a ‘versatile’ option for bespoke designs

× Expand Versatile The 'Versatile' can be used for bespoke designs in a variety of different environments.

A Lancashire-based injection mould and tool making specialist has developed and created a PVC-based commercial floor tile it claims is the fastest to fit and most durable on the market.

Patterson & Rothwell (P&R) says ‘Versatile’, a PVC-based 500mm x 6mm interlocking floor tile, proved its durability in tests where it showed to withstand loads of up to four tonnes.

The tiles use an interlocking mechanism designed for faster fitting and with efficiency in mind. P&R says ten square metres of the tiles can be fitted in just six minutes, meaning minimal interruption of workflow.

“We initially manufactured the tooling and parts to create bespoke floor tiles as a solution for our own new 135,000 square foot factory. We quickly realised there was demand from outside for more choice in flooring and so we made Versatile widely available,” explained Dave Bowden, Sales and Marketing Manager at P&R.

The tiles are available in eight different colours, are flame retardant with a shore hardness of 92 and are guaranteed for ten years. They can even be re-located easily should the need arise.

P&R says the tiles are “highly suitable” for a variety of industrial and commercial uses, including gyms, hospitals and schools, due to their durability, anti-slip qualities and chemical resistance, as well as making environments, warmer, more comfortable and less noisy.

“We’re receiving enquiries from all types of businesses for a variety of uses from commercial walkways and garages, to entire warehouses and schools. Companies are particularly keen to use Versatile due to the ease of fit and durability,” Bowden concluded.