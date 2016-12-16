New silicone sponge material makes rail travel safer

× Expand K Sil New kSil V-O has been developed for safer rail travel

A UK-headquartered silicone manufacturer and supplier has developed a new sponge material capable of improving the safety of rail passengers whilst boasting a range of high quality fire specifications.

Developed by Silicone Engineering, new kSil V-O is flame resistant and emits low levels of smoke as well as exceeding health and safety requirements, such as European fire safety classification EN45545-2.

“kSil V-0 is our most versatile silicone sponge to date. Its flame resistance and low smoke emissions means it can be used in many mass transit interior applications, including door, lighting and HVAC seals, thermal insulation in wall cavities and vibration isolation in flooring systems,” explained Simon Holmes, Marketing Manager at Silicone Engineering.

“It is manufactured and supplied in a range of products, from sponge sheets and rolls to extruded profiles and sections, giving design engineers material solutions to common sealing and isolation problems.”

Silicone Engineering says kSil V-0 is designed to provide excellent sealing capabilities, improve lifecycle and reduce noise and vibration whilst raising the bar in fire and smoke safety within the mass transit sector.

“Improving passenger safety is paramount across the transport network and the development of kSil V-0 silicone sponge only enhances safety throughout the rail carriage,” commented David Harris, Senior Laboratory Technician at Silicone Engineering.

“The material meets and exceeds health and safety requirements such as European fire safety classification EN45545-2 to HL3 – as well as being flame resistant to UL94V-0, allowing for excellent sealing and performance in extreme temperatures.”