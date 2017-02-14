New TPV series offers key advantages for auto interiors, says Teknor Apex

Custom compounder, Teknor Apex, has launched a new series of thermoplastic vulcanisate elastomers (TPVs) offering a range of benefits over standard grades for both interior and exterior automotive parts.

The new Sarlink 6700 Series compounds provides the appearance and tactile properties valued for automotive interiors while also exhibiting “excellent" colourability for exterior components.

Unlike many standard TPVs in their natural form, Tenor Apex says Sarlink 6700 Series compounds have a light hue, for simpler custom-colouring. They also do not need drying before processing, and are UV-stabilised to prevent interior component fading, matching car industry specifications. In addition, they are low-fogging and have high flow for moulding complex parts with thin walls.

× Expand Teknor Apex Teknor Apex car interior thin-walled cup holder.

Recommended interior applications include floor mats, bin mats, cup-holder liners and 'soft-touch' grips, knobs, and buttons. When coloured with UV-stabilised masterbatch, the compounds also can be used for exterior parts such as cowl vent seals, mirror and antenna gaskets, headlight bezels, and window trim.

Jeffrey E. Dickerhoof, Marketing Manager for Teknor Apex’s Thermoplastic Elastomer Division, said: “With their enhanced UV stability, Sarlink 6700 Series compounds represent the next generation of the Sarlink 6100 Series of high-flow TPVs, which are widely used in the automotive industry worldwide.

“Unlike conventional TPVs, these products are so light in their natural form that they are readily custom-coloured even for parts that are light grey or tan.”

Dickerhoof has received interest in the new series from General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler.