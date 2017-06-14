Newly developed packaging film helps bolster Co-Op’s recycling ambitions

× Expand Coveris

An innovative new, multi-layer film with integral sealing capabilities that enables current polythene-lined packaging trays to be more easily recycled has been developed by UK-based Coveris.

The company is a strategic partner to the Co-Operative group and says that by working closely with the retailer on the development of the new film it is helping bolster its ambitions to make 80 percent of its own brand packaging recyclable by 2020.

Coveris’ Technical Engineers working at its Winsford site formulated a thin, multi-layer, polyester barrier solution that enables plastic lidding film to be heat-sealed direct to the packaging tray through integral capabilities within the material.

Traditionally film is sealed to the pre-lined tray using a polythene (PE) bonding layer, which currently makes the PET tray more unlikely to be recycled.

Printed and converted at Coveris’ Gainsborough site, the finished format offers a sustainable, high-quality, high performance solution for tray packed products.

Currently available across standard and ‘Irresistible’ Co-op cooked meat lines, the new packaging has been developed in collaboration with Tulip, the country’s largest producer of pork products.

Specially formulated using innovative nine-layer extrusion technology and converted to form a high-performance laminate, Coveris says the new solution works to deliver the same, if not better, seal integrity, visual clarity, and shelf-life benefits as before. The new film also utilises burst-peel functionality to offer a more consumer friendly, easy-open solution.

Fundamental to driving the project forward from a manufacturer’s perspective, Matt Richards, Tulip’s Group Innovation Manager, said” “We are delighted to have worked alongside Co-op and our packaging supplier Coveris on this project, which is an excellent example of how supply chain collaboration plays a key role in reducing packaging waste.

“Tulip is committed to developing more recyclable packaging solutions that benefit product quality and shelf life, and this innovative new film meets leading sustainability, functionality and performance demands.”

The new film was recognised at Co-op’s recent annual technical conference with the coveted sustainability award.

Leading the discussion around packaging recyclability and the retailer’s ambitious 2020 targets, Iain Ferguson, Co-Op’s Environment Manager, added: “The Co-op is delighted to see packaging manufacturers such as Coveris producing new developments that help us to achieve our ambition of making our packaging easy to recycle.”