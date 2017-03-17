Novelty plastic packaging design takes the strain out of serving seafood

× Expand RPC The new container, with inbuilt server, from RPC Superfos

A plastic container design from RPC Superfos is being used to offer on-shelf differentiation thanks to a novel inbuilt strainer.

The injection moulded, polypropylene ‘UniPak’ container is being used by Santa Bremor, the leading seafood producer in Belarus, to package a range of mussels, shrimps, octopus and seafood cocktails in a family-size, volume pack.

The design features an inbuilt strainer inside the packaging, which acts as an easy way for consumers to portion up seafood, whilst leaving the oil or brine inside the main container to keep the remaining food fresh.

"Our product remains juicy, tastes better and also stays fresh for longer when it is kept in the liquid in the fridge. In this way, the packaging solution safeguards the quality of our preserved seafood product, even after opening,” explained Angelina Averina, Brand Manager at Santa Bremor.

The UniPak is easy to open and re-close, and features a liquid-tight snap-on lid and a visible deterrent to tampering as standard.

The container features artwork applied using RPC's advanced in-mould labelling technique and includes an infographic explaining the benefits of the strainer to customers.

“The size as well as the cylindrical shape is ideal for our customers. The strainer represents a clear advantage, because it makes sure that we stand out from our competitors. Customers remember the new seafood preserves from Santa Bremor because of the convenient strainer,” Averina continued.

“We offer a high quality seafood product, complemented by a high quality packaging solution,” Angelina concludes. “It is good to see that our distributors show plenty of interest in our new series and keep putting it on the supermarket shelf."