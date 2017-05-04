Oxford Advanced Surfaces launch new UV-curable adhesion promotion system

Oxford Advanced Surfaces, a specialist surface modification company, has launched a revolutionary new adhesion promotion surface treatment that can be cured using Ultra-Violet light.

OAS has developed a range of versatile and reliable ‘Onto’ surface preparation treatments that improve the adhesion of epoxy and polyurethane coatings to difficult-to-bond substrates.

While using heat is a common and effective way of curing its surface treatment solutions, the Oxfordshire company has acknowledged that some material applications cannot be cured in this way.

This can be for several reasons, such as some customers not having the equipment to heat their component up to 110°C, or that the material has a glass transition temperature that is too close to the curing temperature.

OAS Spray surface treatment

OAS started a lengthy product development programme to create its ‘Onto solution’ that can be cured either using a drying step, followed by UV light treatment, or by using a traditional heating method. The product can then be easily applied using a spray gun.

Jon-Paul Griffiths, OAS Technical Manager, said: “As the demand for lighter and higher performing materials increases across various applications, so does the need for creative products that make them easier to process and able to perform to a high standard.

“We have used our surface chemistry expertise to develop the first solution of its type that can be completely cured using only UV light after a drying step. This will give customers more flexibility during the materials processing stage and will also increase the scope of the materials that can be surface treated for painting or lacquering.”

The new UV-curable product removes the need for sanding, abrasion and plasma treatments, it can modify a wide range of substrates with a single product (e.g CFRP and polyamide), it works with virtually all epoxy and polyurethane-based coatings, it is a simple wet chemistry sprayable system that contains no harmful aromatic hydrocarbons, and is clean and dust free.

Philip Spinks, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our brand-new, UV-curable system is suitable for use in a wide range of industries from automotive and aerospace, through to sports and leisure.

“The product has successfully come through a period of stringent testing and, because it can be applied to the substrate both quickly and easily using a spray gun, we expect there to be considerable interest from customers who are facing adhesion and coating challenges and therefore searching for a solution that is effective, scalable and easy to process.”