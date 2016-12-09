Pantone’s 2017 'Colour of the Year' symbolises “new beginnings”

× Expand Pantone Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2017 is 15-0343 Greenery

For some, Pantone’s announcement this week that its 2017 colour palette aims to symbolise “new beginnings” will be more poignant than for others.

Following a somewhat turbulent year marked not least by Brexit and the surprise US presidential election, the provider of professional colour standards’ choice of ‘Pantone 15-0343 Greenery’ as its ‘Colour of the Year’ is somewhat significant.

Pantone’s Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, Leatrice Eiseman, says that the shade Greenery “provides us with the hope we collectively yearn for amid a complex social and political landscape.”

The annual announcement of the latest colour trends is aimed to reflect the public mood and help designers communicate colour choices and control consistency of colour across every imaginable surface, texture, material and finish, including plastics, automotives and packaging.

“The tangy yellow-green speaks to our desire to express, explore, experiment and reinvent, imparting a sense of buoyancy,” continued Eiseman. “Through its reassuring yet assertive vibrancy, Greenery offers us self-assurance and boldness to live life on our own terms, during a time when we are redefining what makes us successful and happy.”