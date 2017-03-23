Perspex helps garden designer’s growing success

A display cabinet made from Perspex has gone on sale, providing a home for ‘Airplants’.

Tillandsia, or Airplants, are a group of epiphyte plants that grow without soil. They are naturally found growing high up on other trees in South American rainforests, but are now grown in Britain for indoor greenery.

The Airbox, designed by Jade Goto, forms a 5mm thick vertical garden to house the plants, which are becoming popular for people living in flats.

Goto, who’s previous work has won an award from the Royal Horticultural Society, saw a gap in the market for a simple design in to display Tillandsia.

Up to 15 plants can be put in an Airbox by inserting the wire wrapped roots of the air plants into the laser drilled holes of the Perspex acrylic, it also features a tray for watering for the plants.

Jade Goto opted for Perspex from the box’s concept. She said: “Choosing a material was an easy decision, with the appearance of glass and half the weight, Perspex acrylic helps the Airbox achieve it’s clean lines and minimal appearance”.

The Airbox is currently only available to buy in Britain, retailing at £195 for the full size and £95 for an Airbox Mini.