Perspex signs are ‘out of this world’ at National Space Centre

Perspex has boosted the National Space Centre’s welcome hall, providing acrylic sheet for a key visitor feature; the exhibit of a Soyuz space capsule.

The new design brought in an acrylic by Perspex to promote its café and the entrance hall’s hung exhibit of the Russian Soyuz 7K-OK capsule, first launched in 1966.

Perspex Opal grades 050 and 069 were used for back lit lettering, including the ‘Welcome’ sign, and other key branding displays. Perspex Red 431 was used for The Rocket Tower and the Soyuz letters. Leicester based fabricators Sign Here was given the renovation work by the National Space Centre, and with its expertise with Perspex in previous jobs, knew the grades that would suit the Space Centre.

Sign Here worked with Leicester design agency Mynt. Its inventive design chose matt and gloss black sheets to add space-like depth café and entrance walls, allowing the large-scale signage to stand out.