Plastribution boosts blow moulding and medical portfolio with new Tosoh grades

Plastribution is now offering four new grades, two aimed at medical manufacturers (left) and two at blow moulders

UK plastics raw materials distributor, Plastribution, has expanded its portfolio with the addition of new grades from the Tosoh Corporation, the parent company of the Japanese chemical and specialty products and materials group.

Two new grades are aimed at meeting the demands of blow moulders and additionally, a further two are suited to medical products manufacturers in the UK.

Firstly, for blow moulders, the new grades of high purity HDPE resin are aimed at meeting the increasing high demands for containers storing high purity chemicals.

By using new catalyst technology and control of low molecular weight components, Tosoh has produced two grades that meet the physical, processability and cost efficiency requirements of blow moulded storage containers, whilst reducing possible contamination from micro-particles and metal elements.

Two additive free grades are available: 8022 for small bottles up to 20 litres and 8D01A for larger industrial containers up to 200 litres.

Secondly, for medical product manufacturers, Plastribution is now offering two new grades of polyethylene aimed at the sterilisation market.

Both grades are said to provide a solution to the long standing issues of deformation and reduction in clarity at sterilisation temperatures.

Combined to form a three-layer film, the first grade - FY13, which is used in the outer layers, has a melting point of 133°C, thus avoiding melting during sterilisation. With its low crystallinity and the subsequent low density, the second grade, FY12, is then used as the middle layer thereby ensuring maximum flexibility and clarity.

Both grades contain no additives and therefore have very low extractables.